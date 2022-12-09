Dr. Shoaib Saya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoaib Saya, MD
Overview
Dr. Shoaib Saya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Partners851 Highway 287 N, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 842-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just wanted to take the time to recognize Nurse Amber for how kind and caring she is. Every interaction that I have with her is overwhelmingly positive. She always treats me with empathy, and makes me feel like my voice is heard. If she can't answer my question directly, she always goes out of her way to find an answer for me. She takes the time to actually listen, and I want her to know that her efforts are appreciated.
About Dr. Shoaib Saya, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Health Science Center
- New York Medical College, Mount Vernon Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saya accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saya has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Saya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saya.
