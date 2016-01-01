See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Shoaib Siddiqui, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shoaib Siddiqui, MD

Dr. Shoaib Siddiqui, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College - Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Siddiqui works at Florida Infectious Disease in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Infectious Disease
    201 Hilda St Ste 201, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5327
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Shoaib Siddiqui, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609079649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College - Pakistan
    Medical Education

