Overview of Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD

Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Pelvic Health Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.