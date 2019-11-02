Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD
Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Krishnamurthy works at
Dr. Krishnamurthy's Office Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Center at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnamurthy?
Dr.K is retired now, much to my dismay, and I don’t know how to reach her, but I wanted to say she is hands down the best doctor that’s ever cared for me. After the birth of my son strange events forced m to seek GI care for extreme symptoms. 3 other GI specialists completely dismissed me. In fact, one wrote such bad notes it hindered my care with other specialists. Dr. Krishnamurthy didn’t let the biases of the other 3 GI doctors influence her as a doctor, she listened to me as a patient. By listening to me, and actually looking at my food journal and pictures of my issues, it only took her 5 minutes to diagnose me with the issue that had literally wrecked my life. Not only that, she knew something else was going on and wrote me a life changing referral. I’ve been diagnosed with a fairly rare condition, I would have continues to suffer with if she hadn’t referred me. She knocked 6 years out of the typical diagnostic time for this strange illness. If you’re reading this, thank you
About Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235128943
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook/Northport
- Ill Masonic Med Center
- Little Co Mary Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krishnamurthy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy works at
Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.