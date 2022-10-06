Dr. Mendu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoba Mendu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shoba Mendu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Mendu works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0798
2
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater5701 Cleveland St Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 547-0798
3
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater160 Kingsley Ln Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendu is the best! I’ve been seeing her for about 10 years and I wouldn’t trust anyone else. My family also goes to her and we all think she is excellent!
About Dr. Shoba Mendu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952522161
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Gastroenterology
