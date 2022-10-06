Overview

Dr. Shoba Mendu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Mendu works at Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.