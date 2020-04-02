Overview

Dr. Shoba Sama, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Sama works at Good Health Physicians LLC in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.