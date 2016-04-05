Overview

Dr. Shoba Subramanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.



Dr. Subramanian works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.