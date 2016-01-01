Overview

Dr. Shobashalini Chokkalingam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chennai Med Coll and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Carle Foundation Hospital and HSHS St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Chokkalingam works at University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Heart Associates in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.