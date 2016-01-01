Dr. Shobha Chottera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chottera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shobha Chottera, MD
Dr. Shobha Chottera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Med College Manipal Academic Higher Ed Manipal And Mangalore Karnataka and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 838-4059
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1962579466
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Kasturba Med College Manipal Academic Higher Ed Manipal And Mangalore Karnataka
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Chottera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chottera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chottera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chottera speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chottera. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chottera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chottera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chottera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.