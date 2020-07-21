Overview of Dr. Shobha Gupta, MD

Dr. Shobha Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Gupta works at North Ocean Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.