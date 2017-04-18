Overview of Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD

Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Science Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Up India and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sikka works at Center for Advanced Gyn & Urogynecology in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.