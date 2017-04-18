See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD

Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Science Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Up India and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Sikka works at Center for Advanced Gyn & Urogynecology in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sikka's Office Locations

    Center for Advanced Gyn & Urogynecology
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1250, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-1231
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 18, 2017
    Dr. Sikka was highly recommended by my regular GYN and despite having seen her to obtain a 2nd opinion and her knowing that I was only there for a 2nd opinion, I was very pleased with the level of care I received from the nurse and Dr.Sikka. She was very thorough, kind, and has a great bedside manner. She explains everything in detail and the level of care she provides is top notch. It was because of her demeanor and thoroughness that I chose her. My recovery has been amazing!
    Michaela in Silver Spring, MD — Apr 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255360624
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Institute Of Med Science Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Up India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sikka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikka works at Center for Advanced Gyn & Urogynecology in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sikka’s profile.

    Dr. Sikka has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

