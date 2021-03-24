Dr. Shobha Wani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shobha Wani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shobha Wani, MD
Dr. Shobha Wani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wani's Office Locations
- 1 3075 Governors Place Blvd Ste 1, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 296-0015
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very impressed with Dr. Wani. She took her time and explained my condition in detail. She is thorough and caring.
About Dr. Shobha Wani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kettering MC
- Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
