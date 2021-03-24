Overview of Dr. Shobha Wani, MD

Dr. Shobha Wani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.