Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shodhan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shodhan Patel, MD
Dr. Shodhan Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Trinity Psychiatric Associates4800 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 483-5912Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Solace Behavioral Health17222 Hospital Blvd Ste 116, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 678-5550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr patel will get to the root of your issues. He is very intelligent, compassionate, and completely understands the human mind.
About Dr. Shodhan Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1518975564
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.