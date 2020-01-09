Dr. Shoel Kerzner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoel Kerzner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shoel Kerzner, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Kerzner works at
Locations
Kerzner Orthodontics, PC4905 Old Orchard Ctr # 606, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 383-7535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kerzner is an excellent orthodontist. He is extremely knowledgeable and treats his patients with dignity and care. He listens to their problems and takes the time to explain what he is doing and the result that will occur with the treatment. You feel very relaxed and you do not feel rushed. He has a great sense of humor. His staff is terrific and they work so well with the patients. I am a senior adult and my experience with Dr. Kerzner and his staff was fantastic. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Kerzner to anyone who needs orthodontic work.
About Dr. Shoel Kerzner, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851470736
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerzner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kerzner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kerzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerzner speaks Spanish.
597 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerzner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.