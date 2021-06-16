Overview of Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD

Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shahabi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.