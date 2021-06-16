See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD

Oncology
4.8 (84)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD

Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shahabi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shahabi's Office Locations

    Prentice Women's Hospital
    250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1205916764
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Brussels University
    • VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahabi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shahabi’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

