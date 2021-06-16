Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shohreh Shahabi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Prentice Women's Hospital250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Shahabi saved my mother’s life. She’s incredibly talented Both technically as well as emotionally. 10 out of 10 stars.
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1205916764
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Brussels University
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
