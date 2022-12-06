See All Neurosurgeons in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO

Neurosurgery
4.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO

Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Lawandy works at Surgical Affiliates Management Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD
Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Bowman, PA-C
Jennifer Bowman, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Lawandy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 220, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 241-9677
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Kern Medical Center
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lawandy?

    Dec 06, 2022
    My surgery was not expected. I went into outpatient surgery for carpal tunnel surgery and in recovering was moved to the ER. After tests and ct/xray it was determined that I needed immediate back surgery to alieve pressure from my spinal cord and discs pressing on my bladder and nerves. Dr. Lawandy's bedside manner was impeccable. He took his time to explain to me why the surgery was needed asap. He went as far to call my daughter, and have a 3 way conversation. He was very professional, knowledgeable; most importantly very calming. I felt very secure in his hands. I am very thankful and blessed to have him as a member of my medical team that help bring comfort back into my life.
    Nadia Thompson — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lawandy to family and friends

    Dr. Lawandy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lawandy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO.

    About Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376705418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER|UC Davis Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawandy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawandy works at Surgical Affiliates Management Group in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lawandy’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawandy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.