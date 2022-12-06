Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO
Overview of Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO
Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Lawandy works at
Dr. Lawandy's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 220, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 241-9677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawandy?
My surgery was not expected. I went into outpatient surgery for carpal tunnel surgery and in recovering was moved to the ER. After tests and ct/xray it was determined that I needed immediate back surgery to alieve pressure from my spinal cord and discs pressing on my bladder and nerves. Dr. Lawandy's bedside manner was impeccable. He took his time to explain to me why the surgery was needed asap. He went as far to call my daughter, and have a 3 way conversation. He was very professional, knowledgeable; most importantly very calming. I felt very secure in his hands. I am very thankful and blessed to have him as a member of my medical team that help bring comfort back into my life.
About Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376705418
Education & Certifications
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER|UC Davis Med Ctr
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawandy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawandy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawandy works at
Dr. Lawandy speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.