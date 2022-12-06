Overview of Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO

Dr. Shokry Lawandy, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Lawandy works at Surgical Affiliates Management Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.