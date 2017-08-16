Dr. Shon Rowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shon Rowan, MD
Dr. Shon Rowan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Therapy & Rehab Srvcs211 Easy St, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (304) 598-3100
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-3100
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-3100Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center Reproductive Medicine1322 Pineview Dr Ste 2, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-3100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rowan is a great provider. He gets right to the point and give the pros and cons of treatment options.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- West Virginia University
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.