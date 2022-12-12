Dr. Shona Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shona Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shona Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
-
1
Shady Grove Fertility - CO Springs4125 Briargate Pkwy Unit 350, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 314-3333Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
Dr. Murray and the staff at SGF were fantastic. We were given all of the information we needed to make decisions about fertility, and everyone was available to answer questions. Overall, we had a great experience at SGF.
About Dr. Shona Murray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821032897
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky College Of Medicine Program
- Queens University Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.