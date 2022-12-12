See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Shona Murray, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shona Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Murray works at Shady Grove Fertility - CO Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility - CO Springs
    4125 Briargate Pkwy Unit 350, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 314-3333
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Murray and the staff at SGF were fantastic. We were given all of the information we needed to make decisions about fertility, and everyone was available to answer questions. Overall, we had a great experience at SGF.
    Loren Previti — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Shona Murray, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    35 years of experience
    • 35 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1821032897
    • 1821032897
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky College Of Medicine Program
    Internship
    • Queens University Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada
    University of Toronto
    • University of Toronto
