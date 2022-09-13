Dr. Shona Velamakanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velamakanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shona Velamakanni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shona Velamakanni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School At The University Of Med and Dentistry Of Nj At Piscataway and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Velamakanni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NCH Heart Institute399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4200
-
2
NCH Heart Institute27160 Bay Landing Dr Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 390-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velamakanni?
Dr Velamakani is kind, caring, and extremely knowledgable. She is very easy to talk to and listens well.
About Dr. Shona Velamakanni, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982861787
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/ Georgetown University
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Med School At The University Of Med and Dentistry Of Nj At Piscataway
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velamakanni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velamakanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velamakanni works at
Dr. Velamakanni has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velamakanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Velamakanni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velamakanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velamakanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velamakanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.