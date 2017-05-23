Dr. Shonalatha Sudarshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudarshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shonalatha Sudarshan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shonalatha Sudarshan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Sudarshan works at
Locations
North Texas Cardiology Ctr LLP2101 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 766-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. (Mrs.) Sudarshan for cardiac clearance prior to back surgery. She did a thorough job of evaluation in a timely manner. She is highly regarded for her skills and bedside manner. She and her husband have treated my parents for many years.
About Dr. Shonalatha Sudarshan, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1164484374
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudarshan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudarshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudarshan works at
Dr. Sudarshan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudarshan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudarshan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudarshan.
