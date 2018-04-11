Overview

Dr. Shondra Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Smith works at Shondra L Smith MD in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.