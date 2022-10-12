Overview

Dr. Shonna Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Riverside Elizabeth Lakes Fam in Hampton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.