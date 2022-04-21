Dr. Shonteral Redmond, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shonteral Redmond, DDS
Dr. Shonteral Redmond, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Church381 Church St Ste 11, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 348-4080
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Very friendly and understanding. Sensitive to my fears of past experiences
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Redmond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redmond accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redmond using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmond.
