Overview

Dr. Shonteral Redmond, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saratoga Springs, NY.



Dr. Redmond works at 1st Advantage Dental - Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.