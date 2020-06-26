Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shorye Payne, MD
Overview of Dr. Shorye Payne, MD
Dr. Shorye Payne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center800 Zorn Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 287-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Payne is excellent at her craft! I highly recommend her for your eye care.
About Dr. Shorye Payne, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144282005
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.