Dr. Shoshana Feiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoshana Feiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Shoshana Feiner, MD
Dr. Shoshana Feiner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Dr. Feiner works at
Dr. Feiner's Office Locations
-
1
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feiner?
Dr. Feiner is a really smart, knowledgeable, trusted and compassionate professional.
About Dr. Shoshana Feiner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1508049867
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiner works at
Dr. Feiner speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.