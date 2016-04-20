Dr. Marmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoshana Marmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Shoshana Marmon, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Marmon works at
Locations
Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marmon was very patient and lovely . She spent time with me before hand and .She completely understood my apprehension regarding cosmetic procedures and my need for less is more .She was made me feel very comfortable and had a delicate touch I am very pleased with my experience with Dr Marmon
About Dr. Shoshana Marmon, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922327527
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marmon works at
Dr. Marmon has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.