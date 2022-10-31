Dr. Susan Nyquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Nyquist, MD
Dr. Susan Nyquist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Nyquist's Office Locations
Center for Eyecare L.L.C.123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 300, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 290-4548
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
I am extremely grateful to have found Dr. Nyquist after two bad experiences. I visited a well run office filled with caring people. Once it was confirmed that I had cataracts, Dr. Nyquist was incredible. she took her time explaining the procedures and various lens options. It was very important to her that I had no questions or concerns. There was never any pressure, just concern that I would be satisfied. After two surgeries, I am seeing better than ever. I wore glasses for over 30 years. If you are looking for an exceptional doctor, I would strongly recommend Dr. Nyquist.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nyquist has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nyquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nyquist has seen patients for Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis).
Dr. Nyquist speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.