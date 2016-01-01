Dr. Press accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoshanna Press, MD
Overview of Dr. Shoshanna Press, MD
Dr. Shoshanna Press, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Press' Office Locations
- 1 2208 NW Market St Ste 502, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 633-2522
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Shoshanna Press, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780893412
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
