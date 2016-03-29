See All Otolaryngologists in San Gabriel, CA
Dr. Shounan Yao, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shounan Yao, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shounan Yao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Yao works at Yao Cosmetic & Medical Center in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yao Cosmetic & Medical Center
    416 W Las Tunas Dr Ste 105, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 284-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yao?

    Mar 29, 2016
    I was able to shadow Dr.Yao. He truly cares about his patients and was a terrific mentor for the week that I was able to follow him.
    Roger Liang in Houston, TX — Mar 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shounan Yao, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shounan Yao, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yao to family and friends

    Dr. Yao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shounan Yao, MD.

    About Dr. Shounan Yao, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760480651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shounan Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yao works at Yao Cosmetic & Medical Center in San Gabriel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yao’s profile.

    Dr. Yao has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shounan Yao, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.