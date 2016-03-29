Overview

Dr. Shounan Yao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yao works at Yao Cosmetic & Medical Center in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.