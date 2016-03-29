Dr. Shounan Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shounan Yao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shounan Yao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Yao works at
Locations
Yao Cosmetic & Medical Center416 W Las Tunas Dr Ste 105, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 284-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- LACare
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to shadow Dr.Yao. He truly cares about his patients and was a terrific mentor for the week that I was able to follow him.
About Dr. Shounan Yao, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1760480651
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
