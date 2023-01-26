See All Other Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (181)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Patel works at The Patel Center for Functional Regeneration in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patel Osteopathic Medical Corporation
    5020 Campus Dr Pmb 201, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 295-3805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 181 ratings
Patient Ratings (181)
5 Star
(174)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356678692
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Orthopedic and Spine Specialists Hospital Of Pennsylvania
Fellowship
Residency
  • Kessler Institute and Rutgers University (Formerly UMDNJ)
Residency
Internship
  • North Shore University at Plainview
Internship
Medical Education
  • Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at The Patel Center for Functional Regeneration in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

181 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

