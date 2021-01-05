Dr. Showieb Shuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Showieb Shuja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Showieb Shuja, MD
Dr. Showieb Shuja, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shuja works at
Dr. Shuja's Office Locations
Chesapeake Womens Care PA2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 306, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a traumatic experience with another doctor and switched to Dr. Shuja. It was 1,000 times better with him. He was compassionate, knowledgeable, kind, encouraging, and he made me feel calmer and more hopeful after our miscarriage. I trusted him after just one visit and am so thankful for him making me feel like more than a statistic.
About Dr. Showieb Shuja, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1285643726
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.