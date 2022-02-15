See All Dermatologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Shraddha Desai, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (11)
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shraddha Desai, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Desai works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    2155 City Gate Ln, Naperville, IL 60563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rash

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
CoolSculpting®
Cryotherapy for Warts
Electrodesiccation and Curettage
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pityriasis Rosea
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Have visited with Dr. Desai multiple times for annual screenings, laser tattoo removal, misc. skin treatment and cosmetic procedures. She is knowledgeable, personable and a pleasure to work with.
    — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Shraddha Desai, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831498401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skin Care Physicians
    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

