Dr. Shradha Rathi, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shradha Rathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Rathi works at The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates
    1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 439-6808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2022
    I was very nervous when I went to see Dr Rathi, primarily because of my family's history of heart problems. She was very kind and made me comfortable, explaining all tests they were going to perform.
    Deborah Sato — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shradha Rathi, MD
    About Dr. Shradha Rathi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1720129497
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Community Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ou Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shradha Rathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rathi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rathi works at The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rathi’s profile.

    Dr. Rathi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

