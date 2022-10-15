Overview

Dr. Shradha Rathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Rathi works at The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.