Dr. Shravan Ambati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shravan Ambati, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, UCF Lake Nona Hospital, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Ambati works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Heart & Vascular Center1780 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 589-7510
-
2
Orlando Heart & Vascular Center, LLC11616 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 215, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 794-5172
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring. He shows concern for each of his patients
About Dr. Shravan Ambati, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1104985290
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ambati has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ambati speaks Spanish and Telugu.
