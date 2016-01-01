Overview of Dr. Shravani Nalla, MD

Dr. Shravani Nalla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Nalla works at Asante Physician Partners - Neurology, Medford, OR in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.