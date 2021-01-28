Dr. Chanchani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shree Chanchani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shree Chanchani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Oakland Medical Center Obstetricsgynecology (ob-gyn)3779 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (505) 401-7574
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This physician made me feel so comfortable with her personable and warm approach.....she's high energy and exudes confidence. I felt as if I was in the best of hands, and I was. She truly knows what she's doing.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Chanchani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanchani has seen patients for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chanchani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chanchani speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanchani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanchani.
