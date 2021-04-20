Dr. Shree Kurup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shree Kurup, MD
Overview of Dr. Shree Kurup, MD
Dr. Shree Kurup, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Calcutta National Medical College and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Cleveland Eye Specialists and Consultants Inc.1611 S Green Rd Ste 306B, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 382-3366
University Hospitals Eye Institute5778 Darrow Rd Ste 104, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 655-1333
Retina Centers PC6585 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 742-7444
Wake Forest Baptist Eye CenterS Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful! He gave me both great confidence in him and great advice.
About Dr. Shree Kurup, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1437103389
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ny Med Coll/Our Lady Of Mercy Hosp
- University of Calcutta / Calcutta National Medical College
