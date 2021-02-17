Dr. Shreekant Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shreekant Chopra, MD
Overview of Dr. Shreekant Chopra, MD
Dr. Shreekant Chopra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Chopra's Office Locations
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Kidney Care (Nephrology)110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr. Chopra by PCP. He was professional and very patient with my questions. His manner during the exam was outstanding. Most of all, he was reassuring when it came to my prognosis.
About Dr. Shreekant Chopra, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1740288943
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.