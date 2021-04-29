See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (62)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD

Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Patolia works at Women's OB/GYN in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patolia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's OB/GYN
    7400 Fannin St Ste 755, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 756-8707
  2. 2
    Dr Dolar Patolia Obgyn
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 756-8707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Apr 29, 2021
    Amazing doctor! He was so efficient, but also helped me and fixed my health issues. Everybody should go to him, and make sure to call ahead because he is very busy and popular. 10/10
    The Kinkaid School — Apr 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD
    About Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patolia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patolia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Patolia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patolia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patolia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patolia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

