Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD
Overview of Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD
Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Patolia's Office Locations
Women's OB/GYN7400 Fannin St Ste 755, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 756-8707
Dr Dolar Patolia Obgyn1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 756-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! He was so efficient, but also helped me and fixed my health issues. Everybody should go to him, and make sure to call ahead because he is very busy and popular. 10/10
About Dr. Shreekant Patolia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1689692477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patolia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patolia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Patolia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patolia.
