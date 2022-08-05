See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD

Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Kapoor works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306950191
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Christophers Hospital for Children
    Internship
    • St Christophers Hospital for Children
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kapoor’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

