Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD
Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3793
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kapoor is a wonderful pediatrician. She has a great bedside manner and makes the child feel comfortable. She explains everything in layman’s terms . Dr. Kapoor understands the assignment . Thank you Dr. Kapoor for making my grandson feel special and me knowing that he’s in good hands .
About Dr. Shreeti Kapoor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.