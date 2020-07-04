Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shreya Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Shreya Patel, MD
Dr. Shreya Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Mnpg Dept of Med Endocrinology1850 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 237-3470
-
2
Centre Emergency Medical Associates1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
She is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. She did great with my c section. She is very knowledgeable and skilled. She explained everything to me in depth and she always made sure my questions were answered.
About Dr. Shreya Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205814480
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.