Overview of Dr. Shreya Patel, MD

Dr. Shreya Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Mount Nittany Health OB/GYN in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.