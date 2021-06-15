Dr. Shreyank Tripathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shreyank Tripathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shreyank Tripathi, MD
Dr. Shreyank Tripathi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Gujarat University and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Tripathi works at
Dr. Tripathi's Office Locations
-
1
Richmond Nephrology Associates611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 930-8702
-
2
Richmond Nephrology Associates-Southside671 Hioaks Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-3393
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tripathi?
He has improved my life with his expertise and has made me feel like we got this!
About Dr. Shreyank Tripathi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1285851782
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- St Joseph Hospital - Chicago
- Gujarat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripathi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripathi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripathi works at
Dr. Tripathi has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.