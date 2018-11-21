Overview of Dr. Shreyas Desai, MD

Dr. Shreyas Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portage, IN. They graduated from Alcorn State University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Internal Medcn Geriatrc/Onc Grp in Portage, IN with other offices in Gary, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.