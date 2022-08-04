Overview of Dr. Shridhar Kotta, MD

Dr. Shridhar Kotta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Kotta works at Shridhar Kotta MD Internal Med in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.