Overview of Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada, MD

Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Ventrapragada works at Indiana Ear & Sinus Institute in Highland, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.