Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventrapragada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada, MD
Overview of Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada, MD
Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Ventrapragada works at
Dr. Ventrapragada's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Ear & Sinus Institute2211 Main St Ste 1A, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (219) 836-9368
-
2
ABC Medical Services Inc900 Ridge Rd Ste D, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-9368
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ventrapragada?
Dr V is awesome. He is funny, laid back, respectful, listens, thoroughly goes over info. If it wasn't for him we wouldnt go back. The office staff is very incompetent. I talked to 3 people before my daughters appointment to clarify that her previous tests were in the system and when we get there we sit for an hour before i say something and i get told they were waiting to get her tests approved i said i already told them she already had the tests unbelievable however they then took us back quickly and his nurse is very nice and helpful as well. My other issue is i asked for a specific prescription to be refilled and they called in the wrong one to the pharmacy. Highly irritating because i then had to do the leg work to cancel the wrong one before it got sent out or i would of had to pay. However i will say if you can be patient with the staff it is well worth it. Dr V is amazing.
About Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992722797
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventrapragada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ventrapragada accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventrapragada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ventrapragada works at
Dr. Ventrapragada has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventrapragada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventrapragada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventrapragada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ventrapragada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ventrapragada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.