Dr. Shrikant Dhoot, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shrikant Dhoot, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Marathwada and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Dhoot works at Pediactric Physicians in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pediactric Physicians
    3101 Churchill Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 691-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2021
    My son is 19 and we have been with Dr. Dhoot since he was 3 years old. We will stay till he is 21. Sounds silly but that is how much we trust and love him. He has taken great care of my son. Made good solid decisions with him and consults with us. He is the BEST! When the issue is bigger than him he has no problem referring you to a specialist. He is child centered and ALWAYS does what best for the child - not what’s best for YOU but your KID! Isn’t that why you take your kid to a doctor of your choice? You want the BEST? In all these years he has NEVER failed my son. Thank you Dr. Dhoot! Thank you to his family too whom I’m sure give up a lot for him to work tirelessly for other people’s families.
    The Edwards — Feb 02, 2021
    About Dr. Shrikant Dhoot, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528078821
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of South Alabama Med Center
    Internship
    • U South Ala Chldns-Womens H
    Medical Education
    • University Of Marathwada
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Marathwada.,India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shrikant Dhoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhoot works at Pediactric Physicians in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dhoot’s profile.

    Dr. Dhoot speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhoot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

