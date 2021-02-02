Dr. Shrikant Dhoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shrikant Dhoot, MD
Dr. Shrikant Dhoot, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Marathwada and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Pediactric Physicians3101 Churchill Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 691-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
My son is 19 and we have been with Dr. Dhoot since he was 3 years old. We will stay till he is 21. Sounds silly but that is how much we trust and love him. He has taken great care of my son. Made good solid decisions with him and consults with us. He is the BEST! When the issue is bigger than him he has no problem referring you to a specialist. He is child centered and ALWAYS does what best for the child - not what’s best for YOU but your KID! Isn’t that why you take your kid to a doctor of your choice? You want the BEST? In all these years he has NEVER failed my son. Thank you Dr. Dhoot! Thank you to his family too whom I’m sure give up a lot for him to work tirelessly for other people’s families.
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University Of South Alabama Med Center
- U South Ala Chldns-Womens H
- University Of Marathwada
- University Of Marathwada.,India
