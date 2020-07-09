Overview

Dr. Shrikant Tamhane, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Tamhane works at Southbay Family Medical Clinic in Carson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.