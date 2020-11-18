Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD
Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, Camc Teays Valley Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vaidya's Office Locations
-
1
Camc Urology Teays Valley3248 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-0050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- Camc Teays Valley Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Pleasant Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaidya?
Dr. Vaidya is the best Urologist I have found he works with me and meets all my Urinary and Neurogenic Bladder problems. He is great. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a Urologist.
About Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316082555
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital University Pittsburgh
- Resurrection Hospital Loyola University
- Mgm Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaidya speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.