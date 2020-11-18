Overview of Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD

Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, Camc Teays Valley Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Vaidya works at CAMC Primary Care Teays Valley in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.