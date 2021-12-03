Overview of Dr. Shrikanth Upadya, MD

Dr. Shrikanth Upadya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.