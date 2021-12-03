Dr. Shrikanth Upadya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shrikanth Upadya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shrikanth Upadya, MD
Dr. Shrikanth Upadya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadya's Office Locations
- 1 13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 102, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-1277
-
2
Lake Sumter Office1050 Old Camp Rd, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 633-1966
-
3
Cardiac and vascular consultants4224 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 513-3482Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Upadya to anyone who may have problems with their Cardio system. I have been a patient for the past 16 years and would not change him for any other Cardio specialist. I have moved and am now traveling 25 miles for my visits. A very top-notched doctor. He did a wonderful job with the Pad problems with my legs and he has put in a least three stents and one clean out in my heart. I sent a friend to him with leg problems and now when I see him he thanks me for the recommendation.
About Dr. Shrikanth Upadya, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750492195
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Mysore Medical College
