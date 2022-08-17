See All Pediatricians in Brick, NJ
Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD

Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Mate works at Pediatrics Medical Group in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Medical Group
    525 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 (732) 458-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Mate was my pediatrician from the day I was born. He has always known what to do, even in tough health situations. He’s knowledgeable, compassionate, and hands-down… the best! He weighs each situation thoughtfully and recommends a holistic approach or traditional medicine once he determines which is best for the current case. He came to my rescue after a botched surgery at 9 years old that left me in the hospital for a week. He figured out the problem in less than 5 minutes, and I was finally able to go home the next morning! I trust Dr. Mate with everything and am so grateful that he is the doctor to my children now!!
    Deb — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376646687
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Pediatrics
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mate works at Pediatrics Medical Group in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mate’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

