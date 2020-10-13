Overview of Dr. Shrinath Kamat, MD

Dr. Shrinath Kamat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kamat works at Bay Area Neurology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.